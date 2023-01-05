Kurt Angle is interested in doing something at this year’s WrestleMania 39 and has even made a pitch to WWE.

The Olympic Hero revealed this news during a chat with The A2theK Wrestling Show, where he also discussed popping up at the Raw 30th Anniversary show later this year, which takes place in Philadelphia. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says WWE may bring him in for the Raw 30th Anniversary:

I know they’re having a Raw 30th anniversary at the end of January here. They are thinking about bringing some WWE legends back for that. I know I was in the conversation, not saying I’m going to be there, but it’s possible.

Whether he will be doing anything at WrestleMania 39 this year:

Nothing about WrestleMania. I did pitch an idea to them about it, and I can’t really tell you right now, but most likely, they’re not going to use it. There’s always a chance they could. So right now, no, no, nothing at WrestleMania. Hopefully, it’ll happen. I’m going to be there anyway. They might as well use me.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)