On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Kurt Angle spoke about his love of the pro-wrestling industry, and how originally he only planned on being in the business for about five years. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

How his original plan was only to wrestle five years:

“No I didn’t [think I’d be in the industry for long]. In fact, I thought I would only be in the business five years. That’s what I promised myself. I signed a five-year deal with WWE and I remember my rookie year I ran into Al Snow. He said, ‘Kurt, how long do you think you’ll be in the business?’ I said, ‘Al, five years. That’s it, I’m gonna make as much money as I can and get out.”

How Al Snow told him he’d most likely be wrestling for life:

“He said, ‘No way brother. You’re gonna be stuck in it for life.’ I said, ‘There’s no way in hell,’ and guess what? I’m stuck in it for life [laughs]. He was exactly right. I actually wrestled 15 years longer than I originally planned to wrestle and I’m still somewhat involved in the business.”

Says the only parts of wrestling that he disliked were the travel and the injuries:

“I’m gonna be honest, I love the business more than anything I’ve ever loved in my life besides my family. Even amateur wrestling, I love pro wrestling better than amateur wrestling. I had a passion for it. That’s why I became so good so quickly. I really enjoyed it. Every week I couldn’t wait to come to TV to see what I was gonna do that week. It was a lot of fun and I had a blast in my career, I really did. The only hard things about it were the travel and the injuries. Other than that, I enjoyed the heck out of it.”

