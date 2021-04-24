On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle held a Q&A session regarding his prestigious in-ring career, which included a question about a night the Olympic Hero may have regretted. The former world champion detailed a story about a SmackDown matchup he had with Eddie Guerrero, stating that Guerrero was in super poor health at the time and was in no condition to wrestle. Hear the story below.

Recalls a match with Eddie Guerrero where Guerrero was in really bad shape:

“Eddie was having problems with his energy, he was really run down, his skin was not tone, it was white and he’d walk backstage [slumped] but when he’d go out to the stage he was Eddie, ya know, like ‘hey it’s showtime.’ But when he was backstage he was having a lot of issues with energy and I think it was his heart just not pumping at the proper pace. One night—it maybe was in Texas, I can’t remember what city—I had a match with him, it was a Lumberjack match and Eddie just broke down and at one point he was so, so, so unhealthy. I don’t even wanna say tired, just unhealthy. He grabbed the rope and he wouldn’t let it go. I was trying to shoot him off and I’m like ‘Eddie, we gotta go!’ and he’s like ‘no! no! no! no!’ and I’m thinking like, ‘oh my God, he’s cracking.”

Wishes he could take the match back before praising Guerrero:

“I didn’t know that he had the heart problem, so that’s one match I’d definitely like to take back and it’s just because Eddie was in no condition to wrestle at that time, but nobody knew about his heart problem, I mean, that came out of nowhere the day he passed away. So, it was—thank God the match was taped, it was a SmackDown match and it was pre-taped so we were able to clean it up before it aired on UPN, I believe it was. But it was a night that I regret and I wish I could take back because Eddie was always the greatest in-ring performer, one of the greatest I’ve ever been in the ring with, and that wasn’t Eddie Guerrero that night.”

