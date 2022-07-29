WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Kurt Angle recently spoke with Bleacher Report about Vince McMahon’s retirement, which included the Olympic Hero revealing what he texted the Chairman last week. Regarding the allegations against McMahon Angle adds that all human beings make mistakes, and that Vince is no different. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

What he texted Vince when he decided to retire last week:

“I text him five days ago when he decided to retire. I said, ‘Love you, Vince.’ I didn’t want to go into detail, what happened, this and that. He said, ‘I love you too.’ That’s all we said to each other. Vince has always been kind of a father figure to me.”

So all human beings make mistakes and Vince is no different:

“We did have a falling out in 2006, but we mended that in 2017 and I love the guy to death. He’s such a great individual. We all make mistakes as human beings and Vince is no different, but he’s an excellent individual.”

