WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Sportskeeda about current industry superstar Austin Theory, where the Olympic Hero commends the United States champion for being the whole package, adding that he understands why Vince McMahon was so high up on him when he was still in charge. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he understands why Vince McMahon pushed Austin Theory:

I’m impressed by this kid and I understand why Vince McMahon loved him so much. He’s the whole thing. He has everything. He can talk, he’s got a great look, he can wrestle. This kid was groomed by Vince McMahon when he started and rightfully so.

Says Theory has a huge future: