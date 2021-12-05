Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer said he was originally going to win the Undisputed Title at Vengeance 2001 instead of Chris Jericho.

“The week before the PPV, I was still supposed to be Undisputed Champion. Vince McMahon had me picked as The Undisputed Champion. He wanted me to win the two titles. Vince came to me the week prior to the PPV and said, ‘Listen, is it ok if I give it to Jericho because I want to start pushing Jericho and I think this would be great for him.’ I said, ‘You should do that. I think Jericho needs it and this is a great opportunity for him.’ So I was supposed to win The Undisputed Championship but Vince McMahon changed it at the last second and gave it to Jericho.”

