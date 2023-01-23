Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer looked back on his feud with Brock Lesnar.

At WrestleMania 19, Lesnar defeated Angle to become a two-time WWE Champion. It was originally planned for Kurt Angle to defend his title and go on to have a long title reign.

“I was supposed to have a nice long title reign for over a year. They were gonna keep that title on me and put the titles on Team Angle — the tag team titles — and have us doing what Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing right now. That’s what was planned.”

