WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Olympic revealing that he doesn’t plan on competing inside the squared circle anymore after having both of his knees replaced. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Why he decided to get both knees done at once:

“Well, you know, usually you have one at a time because it’s — you’re gonna be destabilized. So with me, the thing is, I wanted to get them out of the way. I just wanted to get them done and move forward with my life and not have to worry about the other down the road. I can walk around. I’m still in a lot of pain, though.”

Confirms that he will not be getting back into the ring:

“My knees were shot. I had to have them done. I didn’t have a choice. Now with the knee replacements, no. I’m not going to mess these knees up.”

Whether he thinks he could return:

“I have no idea, I don’t. I’m not going to try. No.”

