Kurt Angle is considering a return in wrestling, but not the kind that you would initially think.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about working as a manager on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast. The Olympic hero explained why he initially turned down WWE’s former offer to manage Matt Riddle, but admits that he’s still open to the idea.

I’m happy doing what I’m doing. But would I consider managing? Yeah, it would have to be the right thing. It would have to be the right deal, the right program. Not only that, but the money has to be right. I will tell you this, I feel a little badly about doing this, but a few years ago, WWE wanted me to manage Matt Riddle. I was into it. I was like, okay, we could have some great vignettes. I think we would have had great chemistry, but it didn’t happen unfortunately because they didn’t offer me the right amount of money. The money they offered me was really not good. Not to say anything bad about the company, but it was like okay, that was kind of a kick to the nuts kind of an offer.

Angle officially retired from in-ring action back in 2019, with his last bout being against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. You can check out his full thoughts in the Kurt Angle show podcast below.

