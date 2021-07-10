On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about how far women’s wrestling has come in WWE, naming Charlotte Flair as a superstar he would happily do a job for because of her talent. Highlights are below.

Says that the female talent today is just as good, if not better, than the men:

I worked with Chyna and I actually loved it. She was great, she was basic and very effective. I really enjoyed working with her. Women now, they’re actually just as good, if not better than the guys. Back then they were treated as sex objects and they would have bikini matches, wet t-shirt contests.

Says he would job to Charlotte Flair because she’s that good:

Yes, I would, especially someone like Chyna or even Charlotte Flair. She’s got so much success, you could pin her up against any male today. She’s somebody that I would probably do a job for. Ric was a great athlete but not nearly as athletic as Charlotte. She is incredible, especially for her height. She’s not a stocky girl, she’s pretty tall.

Who he believes started the women’s revolution:

They were the start of it. Jackie, Trish and Lita, they spearheaded women’s wrestling. They were the very start of women’s wrestling and they did an amazing job.

