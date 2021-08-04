WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show that he would be willing to do one match for AEW for the price of $10 million dollars, citing that the match would have to be with the company’s current world champion, Kenny Omega. The Olympic Hero later adds that he would most likely get his ass kicked, but would love to have a run with AEW or even ROH to put a feather in his cap. Check out the highlights below.

His price to work AEW:

“If they paid me $10 million, I would do one more match,” Angle said. “I’ll wrestle Kenny [Omega] for $10 million. I’ll get my ass kicked. Mrs. Angle [would kick my ass], I’m more scared of her than anybody else. I wouldn’t be able to tell her, there’s no way she would let me do it. She would lock all the doors from the outside.”

Wanting to be a world champion in AEW or ROH:

“Well I mean questions go off in my mind especially with AEW and the run they’re having right now,” Angle said. “Obviously I would love to have an AEW title, it would put a feather in my cap. I also wouldn’t mind Ring of Honor. I’ve never been there, I’ve never done that. I’ve gone to TNA, WWE, NJPW, but if you win all the titles from all the territories, through all the promotions, then you’re the best ever and I want to be the best ever. Unfortunately it’s not going to happen with AEW or ROH, especially with my body’s condition but I would say those two would put a feather in my cap.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)