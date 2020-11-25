WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle released a new photo on his Twitter earlier today showing off an incredibly physical transformation. The Olympic Hero adds that he’s pumped about being able to train again, and feels like he’s “in his 30s.”

Angle writes, “Damn it feels good to be able to train hard again…..feeling like I’m in my 30s.”

It was recently revealed that IMPACT Wrestling attempted to get Angle to make a return to the promotion, where he is a former six-time world champion.