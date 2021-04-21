WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was a recent guest on Hannibal TV to discuss a number of different topics, including what his current relationship is with WWE. The Olympic Hero would add that not only is he still on good terms with WWE, but he really has no desire to go to their biggest competitor, AEW.

Well my relationship with WWE is really good and I like to keep it that way. I don’t have any plans of going to AEW. I haven’t really spoke to them that much. Just a couple messages sent back and forth but nothing serious. I have something going on with WWE right now and it most likely will materialize. I can’t talk about it but that’s what I’m waiting on and I don’t wanna mess that up. The company’s been so good to me and I wanna be loyal to them.

Angle was one of the many names who wrestling fans pegged as AEW’s surprise signing back at Revolution, a name that eventually turned out to be Christian Cage. Check out his full quotes at the interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)