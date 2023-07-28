Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, including Hulk Hogan’s 2005 WWE run, Maria Kanellis, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Hulk Hogan:

“Listen, he’s the biggest name in the history of professional wrestling. You get the opportunity to get in the ring with him. You better be excited, and you better be happy, and you better put on a five-star performance. At this point in his career, Hulk Hogan could still go. I mean, I’m not gonna tell you that he was quick and flashy, right? But he got the job done, and he continued to say, Yeah, he’s not Lucha Libre. He’s not Rey Mysterio doing who Hurricane Ron is off the top rope. He never was. That’s not his style. That’s not who he is. But listen, fans pop for him. He still knows what he’s doing in the ring.”

On Maria Kanellis:

“Maria is great. She was great at what she did. You know, right there, she played the dope. Yeah. She knows how to do that. She can be intelligent. She can be smart. She could be just a lot of different emotions. She’s real; she’s really good at what she does. And I like her at the interview position.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-mESKGt7S8

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.