On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero discussed his recent return to WWE, where the company honored Angle and celebrated his birthday in a segment that was produced by Angle’s on-screen son, Jason Jordan. Check out his thoughts on the segment in the highlights below.

Reveals that Jason Jordan gave him a birthday present but he left it at the arena:

Well, my son Jason Jordan, my son on TV, gave me a photo of him when he was seven years old, wrestling. It was on TV. He gave it to me. I wanted to keep it and I actually forgot it at the arena. So my wife was going crazy. Like, ‘You gotta get this thing.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t worry about it, it’s just a photo of Jason.’ She’s like, ‘We have to track this down. She calls WWE and tells them that they need to track it down and go back to the arena. So, some producer from WWE actually did it and they found the photo and they sent it to us. They overnighted it to us.

How Jordan helped produce the segment he was involved in for his birthday celebration:

He did help produce the segment and you know, he came up with some of the ideas. Jason is a really good producer. He’s doing really well there. I am so proud of my son.

