On the latest edition of his podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his storyline son Jason Jordan, and how the former tag champion’s career ending neck injury continue to plague him until this day. Highlights from the Olympic Hero’s latest episode can be found below.

On the damage that Jordan took to his neck and how it led to his eventual in-ring retirement:

“What happens is your vertebrae, you have discs in between each vertebrae. When you injure your neck, the disc slides. What happens is it slides to the side. So it’s sticking out of the vertebrae. You have nerves that come out of the vertebrae, and those get blocked by the disc. Then you can’t feel your arm and you don’t have motor skills with one arm or both arms depending if they slide both ways. So usually, it’s just one way. You can’t feel one arm and you can’t use one arm. That’s what Jason was having trouble with. His disc sled and blocked the nerves to his arm.”

How he has had similar neck issues:

“I can’t feel my two pinkies at all. I’ve had a lot of problems with my motor skills and my arms went numb for periods of time. I’ve lost about three inches in both arms. So my arms have atrophied. It’s tough. When you do these quick fix surgeries. That’s what Jason did. That’s what I did. Instead of doing fusion. You’re gonna have some problems down the road. Eventually I’m going to have to have fusion. I should have had it already, and I didn’t.”

Says Jordan has been struggling with it for years:

“You know what’s crazy he has problems to this day. His motor skills, his hands are on and off all the time. He just can never get right. I’m not sure why that’s occurring with him because with me at least I got relief at times. With him, he’s never gotten relief. He has been really struggling with it for years.”

