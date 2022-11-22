Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown when he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a unification match.

WWE wrote him off television after the match due to a back injury. WWE initially hoped Orton would be back in time for SummerSlam but his back injury was more serious than first feared.

Orton’s back injury is so serious that he had to undergo surgery, as Kurt Angle revealed on the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show.

“Your back controls everything. You can’t do anything when your back is hurting. I’ll give you an example. Randy Orton just had surgery on his back. He literally couldn’t do anything, and this surgery is hopefully saving his career. But that’s how much back problems can affect you as a pro wrestler,” Angle said.

