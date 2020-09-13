During another Q&A on Facebook, Kurt Angle said that Roman Reigns was overdue for a heel run. He wrote, “Roman should have turned heel years ago. I Think he will be a bigger babyface AFTER his heel run. Roman is as solid of a franchise talent as anyone. He’s the man.

Roman Reigns recently made a surprise return at SummerSlam, which had the tagline “You’ll Never See It Coming.” In the segment, Reigns attacked both Braun Strowman and newly crowned Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. After inserting himself into a triple threat match, Reigns won the title a week later at the Payback PPV and solidified himself as a heel.