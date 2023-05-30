Roman Reigns has been at the top of the wrestling industry for some time, but Kurt Angle believes that even bigger things are in store for the Tribal Chief.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the current reigning Undisputed Universal Champion during the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast. The Olympic Gold Medal winner predicts that Reigns will be going on to Hollywood in the next five years to become a bigger star than he is right now.

Roman Reigns is not going to be in the company in the next five years. That kid is going to be a huge movie star. It’s going to happen. It is. There’s no doubt. He’s got an incredible look, he’s talented, he’s smart. The kid’s going to be a movie star.

If Reigns does go into acting he will already have a major credit on his resume. The champ previously appeared in the 2019 blockbuster Hobbs & Shaw, which starred The Rock and Jason Statham. The Tribal Chief is clearly a fan of film as he parodied the famous gangster epic Goodfellas for this year’s WrestleMania 39 promo videos.

