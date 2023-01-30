Kurt Angle is a big Seth Rollins fan, but he believes that WWE doesn’t utilize The Visionary enough.

The Olympic Gold Medalist spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he calls the former architect of The Shield one of the company’s top talents. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Believes Seth Rollins is a great talent:

I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character he’s doing right now. The flamboyant thing. He is such a great wrestler. Such a great talent.

Thinks Rollins should be at the same level Roman Reigns is at:

I know the company has utilized him a lot in the past couple of years, but I think they don’t utilize them enough. I think this guy should be where Roman Reigns is, on top all the time.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)