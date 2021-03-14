On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show former WWE champion Kurt Angle spoke about whether ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz was a dangerous in the ring. The Olympic Hero states:

Taz was not dangerous. That was my idea. I told Taz to give me a german suplex and throw me really high in the air and I would flip over to my stomach. I wanted to do a moonsault german suplex where I landed on my stomach. I thought it’d look really vicious and brutal. So that was all my call and I’m not sure why Tazz didn’t tell the office that I’m the one that chose the move. Taz was never dangerous with his suplexes. He was relatively safe. I never had a problem with him.

Taz would later take to Twitter to thank Angle for his kind words, later calling him the man with the brightest gold.

So for me, aren’t many more credible in the history of the biz than Kurt. For anyone who thought/think I was “dangerous” the man with the brightest GOLD has spoken. I appreciate you explaining this.

