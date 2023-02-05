Kurt Angle is a big fan of the WWE women’s division and has heavy praise for their recent outing in the Royal Rumble.

The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where he called the Women’s Rumble ending one of the very best he’s ever seen before giving some early predictions as to who will win at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from Angle’s show can be found below.

Calls the ending to the 2023 Women’s Rumble one of the best he’s ever seen:

I thought it was a great Royal Rumble and I’m not gonna lie to you the women’s finish of the women’s Royal Rumble was the best finish I’ve seen in years. Rhea Ripley — the way that that match ended was incredible. I was so impressed by it. I have to give the women five stars for that match.

Says he thinks Cody and Rhea will be winning gold at WrestleMania:

I think those matches are going to be really, really good. You know, Cody Rhodes. I’m expecting him to win this thing. I think it’s his time and Rhea Ripley, I wouldn’t doubt if she won it, too. She’s been up and coming. She’s been pretty strong lately. So, you never know.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)