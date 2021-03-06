During the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about the chemistry he had in the ring with The Undertaker.

The two had a classic match at the 2006 No Way Out pay-per-view event, which Angle talked about during this episode. He also brought up Taker wanting to wrestle him at WrestleMania 22.

“It was a big deal. It was a big deal to us, both Undertaker and myself. I think the fans loved the show as well. Having Taker come in at No Way Out and you wrestling him in the main event, usually it’s a downer PPV, but it was an upper PPV. It was booked really well. Taker actually wanted to face me at WrestleMania. He told me this back in December before I had the match at Royal Rumble. He asked me, “Hey, I would love to face you at WrestleMania.’ I said, ‘That would be fantastic,’ He said, ‘Ok, we’re going to have to go to Vince and ask him.’ We went to Vince and asked and Vince said, ‘No. I’m not ending Taker’s undefeated streak.’ He didn’t tell me why I would end his undefeated streak, but the reason was I was going to win the World Title and then go to WrestleMania and then I would have to wrestle somebody for the World Title, holding the World Title. I think that Vince McMahon felt I was going to hold their World Title at WrestleMania, which I didn’t. Taker, it was really awesome to have him at No Way Out. The reason that Vince booked it was we wanted the match at WrestleMania and Vince said, ‘No, but we’ll make it at No Way Out’, so he booked the match, Angle vs Taker, at No Way Out, to replace WrestleMania and we had what we had.”

“I wasn’t a seasoned veteran in 2000. I was still learning. Undertaker was calling the whole match to me in the ring. By 2006, I was pumping on all pistons. I was the stud. I was the best wrestler on the roster, probably the best wrestler in the world. I knew Undertaker and I would have a five star match. There was no doubt about it and we actually did. It was a lot of fun. The thing is, Undertaker is so good at what he does and you have to match his intensity and you have to be every bit as good as him. He can carry you, but you have to perform. I think Undertaker and I were in, I would say, our primes of our career in 2006. Even Undertaker at that point, I believe he was in his prime. We were primed, seasoned veterans that were going at it. We had years of experience behind us.”