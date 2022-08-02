On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle show the Olympic Hero spoke in-depth about his epic rivalry with Brock Lesnar, and how there was supposed to be additional matchups in their feud but it was altered due to Angle unfortunately breaking his neck. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject, including some input on Team Angle, below.

On team Angle disbanding:

Yeah, yeah, I was upset [that Team Angle disbanded] because I thought that this faction would be one of the best factions in the history of the business if we went two, three, four years. I thought Team Angle was really special. I thought we had something great, I thought we could build on it, bring in more wrestlers eventually. Maybe even, you know, it wasn’t gonna happen but maybe Brock Lesnar join it for a little bit because he was an amateur wrestler so it was all about amateur wrestlers, bringing them in and I think Team Angle would have become bigger and bigger and it would have continued on, even when I left and retired, I was hoping that Team Angle continued on with amateur wrestlers. So that was my focus, that’s what I wanted to do but unfortunately, that’s not what was in the plans with Vince McMahon.

On his epic rivalry with Brock Lesnar that got altered due to Angle’s neck injury

They wanted the second biggest pay-per-view of the year [SummerSlam 2003] to be a rematch from WrestleMania 19, Brock Lesnar versus Kurt Angle. So they added Big Show to Vengeance to make it a Triple Threat so that Brock and I could wrestle for the world championship at SummerSlam and it’s gonna go further. After that, they wanted me to beat Brock two times in a row because Brock was gonna beat me a month after that in an Iron Man match on SmackDown and then we were tied two to two and we were gonna have a rubber match, the fifth match to see who was the best. So, who would win three wins to two and I broke my neck again so, the story died out and it never happened. They didn’t say [who was going to win the fifth match]. I could imagine I was. I imagine I would’ve.

