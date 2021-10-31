Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how he liked working with Abyss as well as noting that Vince McMahon loves the former TNA star in his producer role.

“Abyss was very talented. One of the best big guys I’ve ever wrestled. I felt that he relied a little bit too much on the hardcore stuff, the weapons. He didn’t need that. I told him continuously, ‘You don’t need to do that because your wrestling is outstanding.’

He felt that people identified him with the hardcore stuff. I understand why he did it, but he didn’t have to. I had to talk him out of a couple hardcore spots in the match, but I do believe we used tacks in the match from what I remember. He’s a great producer (now in WWE). Vince McMahon absolutely loves the guy.”