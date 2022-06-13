Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey discussed proper backstage etiquette on this week’s The Kurt Angle Show.

The former WWE Champion Angle addressed the importance of never responding to “thank you” with “you’re welcome.”

“You say ‘thank you,’ and someone says ‘you’re welcome,’ that’s the usual way you do it. But in pro wrestling, you say ‘thank you’ and the other person is supposed to say ‘thank you’ back. So its like ‘thank you,’ ‘no, thank you.’”

“I was told one time a wrestler told Vince- Vince said ‘hey thank you for the match tonight,’ and the wrestler said ‘you’re welcome.’ Vince actually took him off the roster -for about a month- basically suspended him for a month because he didn’t say ‘thank you.’ He said ‘you’re welcome.’”