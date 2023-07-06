Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the way Bobby Roode was used in WWE before he was sidelined with two neck surgeries. Angle doesn’t think he has been utilized well on the main roster, something he referred to as “WWE.”

“They haven’t given him a chance yet. I know he was good in NXT. He was being pushed and utilized properly. Not in WWE, unfortunately for Bobby. I don’t know if they’re ever going to do it. That’s what really sucks. Yeah, because Bobby’s at the age now. I think he’s like, what? It’s mid-40s. So I don’t know if he can wrestle much longer, but I hope they do give him the push he deserves.”

