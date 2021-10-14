WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was the latest guest on the Jobbing Out podcast to discuss new WWE signee Gable Steveson, and the advice he would share with the Olympic Gold medal winner regarding the differences between amateur wrestling and professional wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he doesn’t miss being on the road but would consider coming back to WWE as their GM:

I kind of like not being on the road to be honest with you but, you know, at the same time, I do miss my job there. I did have a lot of fun playing General Manager of Raw so you know, if the offer comes in, I would think about it again so just depends on where WWE is at this point in time.

Advice Angle would give to gold medal winner and new WWE signee, Gable Steveson:

Well first thing I would tell him [Gable Steveson] is forget everything he learned the last 20 years. The amateur wrestling, throw it out the window. All it will do is affect you, it’ll harm you, it won’t help you. You know, one thing about amateur wrestling is you go for the kill, you go for the pin as quickly as possible. There’s no psychology behind it. You also have to show emotion. In amateur wrestling, you don’t show emotion. You don’t show if you’re scared, or excited or nervous. You just go out there and you do your thing. In pro wrestling, you have to show a lot of emotion. You have to show when you’re angry, you’re scared, you know, pissed off, happy, excited. It crosses over to the fans so, I had to forget everything I ever learned especially my moves because I was very aggressive in amateur wrestling and I had to pull back a little bit and say, ‘Okay, let me give my body to the guys that are in the ring with me.’ So I would give up my body and I would learn how to bump properly and sell properly and I took a less aggressive approach. I think Gable should do that because if he doesn’t, a lot of guys are gonna be terrified of him and they’re not gonna want to get in the ring with him. If he’s shooting for real, they don’t like that so that’s one piece of advice I would tell him.

