Kurt Angle is celebrating a milestone anniversary of arguably his greatest career achievement.

The Olympic Gold Medal.

The former 1996 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist in wrestling surfaced via social media on Friday to share a statement acknowledging the 30-year anniversary of the iconic moment.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been three decades since I stood on that podium, proudly winning the Gold Medal against Abbas Jadidi,” Angle stated. “I grew up a laborer’s son from Dormont Pittsburgh, I never imagined my dreams would ever come true.”

He wasn’t done there.

“This journey has taught me that discipline beats excuses every time,” he continued. “All you need is a dream, and anything is possible. I didn’t just represent my hometown and my college, I proudly wore the colors of the United States of America on my heart, driven by blood, sweat, tears, and even a broken neck.”

Angle added, “Looking back, if I had the chance to do it all over again, my answer would always be a resounding LET’S GO!

Here’s to every athlete dreaming big….never give up, keep pushing, and make your dreams a reality!#Happy30YearsOfGold.”