WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Twitter and shared a funny story of a post-match angle that occurred between himself and The Rock during a 2001 episode of SmackDown. The former world champion revealed that he accidentally offered The Great One a carton of expired milk, which he noticeably spits out as soon as he drinks it. Along with the text Angle shows the clip of it happening.

The Olympic Hero writes, “True story!!!! After our match, I offered @therock a carton of milk as a friendly gesture but neither did The Rock nor I knew the milk was sitting in a hot room for days! It was sour as F#CK and the milk curdled into a cottage cheese texture. As you can see The Rock spit it out!”

Check it out below.