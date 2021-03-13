On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle show podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared a story of a time that pro-wrestling legend Mae Young asked him to “spike her ass into the ground” during an episode of Monday Night Raw. Hear the Olympic Hero’s full story below.

How Mae told him to slam her as hard as he could:

I’ll tell you a quick story. So before we headed out, we were in Gorilla position and Mae Young comes up to me and says, ‘Mr. Angle, I want to tell you what I want you to do to me tonight.’ I said okay, Mae. She said, ‘I want you to spike my ass as hard as you can into that mat. I want you to Angle Slam me as hard as you possibly can.’ I was like, ‘okay, Mae, if that’s what you want, I’ll do it.’

Says Mae would always do whatever was necessary:

The crazy thing is when I was doing it I’m thinking if I slam this woman she’s gonna end up coming up as dust. I mean, she was 82 years old. I’m like, what the hell am I doing slamming this woman, you know? She could literally die. Mae was just incredible because she would do whatever you asked. She would take whatever bump was necessary. She always did whatever she was told and she was always game for anything.

