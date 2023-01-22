Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on the leadup to the 2003 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show including Team Angle.

This was a faction that consisted of Angle, Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas.

Angle was used as a top star as the WWE Champion, while Benjamin and Haas were the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

“This was awesome. This is my favorite part of my career. I just felt that Team Angle didn’t last long enough. It had a lot to do with my injuries unfortunately, but I would have loved for Team Angle to go on for years.”

Quotes via 411 Mania