Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent edition of his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Fame talked about the job that Triple H offered him in NXT after he was furloughed by the company last April.

“I would consider doing it, it’s something that I enjoy doing,” Angle said. “Triple H offered me a job to train wrestlers, he wanted me to come down once a month to NXT. Nothing transpired from it but maybe in the future there might be some possibility. I like training people, I just don’t have a lot of time right now to do it, but I’m good at training people and teaching people stuff.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc