Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer went in-depth on his biggest wrestling regret. That was never winning the Royal Rumble match.

“You know what, one thing that got away from me,” Angle said. “I would’ve loved to win the Royal Rumble, and go to WrestleMania and main event as most likely the babyface, because that’s who usually wins the Royal Rumble. That would’ve been a lot of fun for me.”

Angle had only competed in four Royal Rumble matches in his WWE career.

