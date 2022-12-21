Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer said that the only person to ever blow him up in a match was Steve Austin. Angle further stated that Austin still teases him about this.

“I’ve only blown up once in my career that I remember, and that was against ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin in Fresno. And he never let me forget about it,” Angle said. “He always texts me every week, ‘Don’t forget Fresno.’”

