Kurt Angle battled Kane in a singles match on a January 2022 episode of WWE Raw, ” leading to the “worst bump” ever taken by one of them.

This was the red brand’s go-home show for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Although Angle got the win in the match, he noted that he took a bad bump when being double chokeslammed along with a referee.

They later met again at WrestleMania X8 that year. Angle wrote the following:

“My match against the big red machine… Kane. This is the worst bump I ever took in my career,” Angle shared via Twitter. “Referee Charles Robinson landed right on top of me. I thought I was going to crap myself. Lol. #itstrue #wwemoments”