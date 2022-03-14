Kurt Angle made an appearance on The Zaslow Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about what an influence The Undertaker had on him and what Taker taught him about being in the ring.

“‘Taker taught me a lot,” Angle said (per Wrestling Inc). “I worked with him quite a bit when I started out and he taught me the ropes. He was really good. His psychology is very basic, but it absolutely works well. And following him and letting him lead me really helped me out in my career.”

Taker will be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class over WrestleMania weekend.