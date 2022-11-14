Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Jon Moxley during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

The WWE Hall of Famer praised the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, who defends against MJF at Full Gear on November 19th.

“I think he’s doing great. I think he is one of the most underrated wrestlers, definitely. I think he’s solid. I think he does everything incredibly well. I don’t see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley. It seems like he’s still him. He has that attitude. He never took that away from himself, that’s what makes him special. That arrogant, cocky look is what makes him who he is.”

