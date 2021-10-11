Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled being offered a fight from the UFC against Brock Lesnar in 2010. Angle previously revealed he got an offer by the promotion in 2006, but he went to TNA instead.

“I would not want to fight Brock out of respect for him and the friendship we had. But if the money were right, I know he would want to fight me and I know I would want to fight him too. It is all about money. Sometimes it kind of sucks, you can’t take that personally because you’re trying to provide money to take care of them. That comes first before friendship, so I’m sure Brock and I, if they would’ve gave us the right figure, we probably would’ve went at it.”