On the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked who he had the most fun while working together in wrestling. This is where he named Steve Austin.

“My program with Austin was the best moment I had, or I should say, the best time I had in professional wrestling. I got to wrestle my dream opponent. I got to douse him down with milk. I did a bunch of funny skits with him. We were having a blast. I was having the time of my life. That is when I had the most fun in the business, and I’m very appreciative of that. Austin was great. He agreed to everything and never shut me down. He wanted to get me over, and that’s what he did, and did a great job of it.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co