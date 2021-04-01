During the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about fellow WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

Angle made his first appearance at a professional wrestling event in 1996 with his in-ring debut following in 1998. He signed a contract with the WWE that same year and participated in his first televised storyline in March 1999.

Angle was a six-time world champion (four reigns as WWF/WWE Champion, one as WCW Champion and one as WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion), a one-time United States Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time European Champion, one-time Hardcore Champion and one-time WWE Tag Team Champion. He left WWE in 2006 but returned in 2017 to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Austin is the reason I got into the business. I fell in love with him in 1998. I wanted to be him. I wanted to be like him. I loved his character. When I decided to join WWE, my idea was being another Stone Cold Steve Austin. Little did I know I was going to be the complete opposite. I was going to be a nerdy heel, Olympic gold medalist that talked about the three I’s and stupid sh*t. It was a dream come true to actually wrestle Austin for the first time. It was a very little time into my career that I actually got to wrestle him. I didn’t expect to wrestle him this quickly, but it was awesome. I really enjoyed it. He’s an excellent worker. His character is so strong that people under appreciate his in-ring ability. Austin is the beer drinker, flip off your boss, beat your boss up, rebel, and fans took to that very quickly, but his in-ring skills were just as good.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co