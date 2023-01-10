Milk is still the go-to drink for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

The Olympic Hero made the drink his trademark beverage back in the Attitude Era thanks to the famous milk shower segment and has remained a big fan of how it strengthens his bones and keeps his mind sharp. However, Angle has had to make an adjustment.

During an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show Angle revealed that he’s switched to skim milk because he has to keep his weight down because of his bad knees. That hasn’t stopped him from enjoying milk one bit though.

Well, with my new knee replacements, I have to keep my weight down. So it’s now skim. It was whole milk, went to 2%, and now, it’s skim. I love milk. I drink it every day, and it’s my favorite drink.

Angle remains on a WWE legends contract and has teased appearing at the Raw 30th Anniversary later this year.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)