Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the TNA Genesis 2006 and if it’s true that when Sting arrived at the building, “The Icon” didn’t know that Angle was being added to the Sting vs Jeff Jarrett NWA Title Match:

“Yes. Sting did his own thing. He didn’t want to be bothered when he was at home. I believe that he always found out what he was doing when he got to the building. I’m not surprised that Sting didn’t know that I was going to be part of that PPV match. That’s how Sting is. Sting is not political by any means. He’s not going to push for himself to be the champion. He’s a good guy, and he’s very fair about wanting to be part of the company.

He’s not asking to be the guy in the company. He just wants to contribute. That’s what I love about Sting. He has a great attitude and he always did. I’ve never been told that Sting did anything political or try to push himself above everybody else. I was always told that he kept his mouth shut and did what he was told. That’s what I love about Sting.”