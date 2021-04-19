On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about the number of talents that WWE released this past week, which included the Olympic Hero’s old TNA rival, Samoa Joe. Angle states that he was very shocked to see the Samoan Submission Machine let go, especially since he assumed he would be an upcoming challenger to current WWE champion, Bobby Lashley.

Without a doubt, him or AJ Styles. Samoa Joe was a lot more physical. We had a more physical type of match. AJ was more athletic. Joe was a very intense individual and I’m surprised they released him. Especially with Bobby Lashley right now, they need some guys to go up against Bobby and I thought Samoa Joe would be a great person to represent that spot, but unfortunately, they did let him go and I’m not sure why.

Other names released last week were Bo Dallas, Mickie James, The IIconics, Wesley Blake, Tucker, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, and Chelsea Green. Check out Angle’s full show here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)