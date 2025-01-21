Who should induct John Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame when the time comes?

Kurt Angle would fit the bill as well as anyone else.

During an appearance on a new episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet this week, the WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the possibility of being the one to induct “The Greatest of All-Time” into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future.

“I’ll tell you this, there are a lot of people that deserve to induct John,” Angle said. “Randy Orton, who was his biggest competition or his nemesis, but Stephanie McMahon, don’t forget that she’s the one that discovered his rapping ability, and she was a big fan of his, and she really supported him quite often.”

Angle continued, “But no, listen, I’d be honored to induct John Cena. The one thing I want to say about him is, he has shown that he is possibly the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Winning 16 world heavyweight titles in one company, Ric Flair won 16, but he won them in NWA, WCW, and WWE, and you can’t take that away from him, but to do it all in one company, that makes you that company’s greatest star. I really believe that he deserves another title before he retires. It should [happen].”