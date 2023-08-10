Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the Cody Rhodes: American Nightmare documentary and more. Here are the highlights:

On Cody Rhodes’ Peacock documentary:

“He has a great story. It’s good and bad, you know, ups and downs, but I didn’t see the documentary, but I know about his life and his father and his brother and everything, what they went through and all that stuff. I’m really looking forward to seeing it. I know it’s an excellent documentary. And I’ll tell you this, WWE they, they put together some incredible documentaries. They do a really good job at that. I’m surprised at that [showing All In/AEW content], but I mean, that’s a good thing. I think the WWE needed to do that just to let everyone know we’re not, we’re not, you know, blind scared. Well, we’re not blind, only blind, but we’re not scared about this company taking over our company. Like yeah, they know they’re in a good spot.”

On WWE’s growth and joining WWE at the right time:

“Yeah, the TV deals just keep coming. Their sale to Endeavor, you know, is a huge deal. This company has become a money-making machine and a worldwide entity. They were doing okay before I came in. Stone Cold and The Rock were there. I came in at the best time. I’m not going to lie to you. And, and, but, but I will tell you this, I came in at the most competitive time too. Yes. They could’ve easily, you know, shoved me to the side and just said, you know what? We’re good where we are, but they took a chance with me, and I’m very grateful for that.”

