Kurt Angle talked during his latest podcast at AdFreeShows.com about wrestling James Storm at TNA Final Resolution 2011.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the opinions from both Bruce Prichard and Eric Bischoff on James Storm’s charisma and consistency of performances.

“I thought James was awesome. I thought his in-ring skills were great. His promo skills were off the chart. He had a great character. He had a great look. He had all the facets to be a very successful pro wrestler. I don’t know if this is what Bruce and Eric were talking about, but the one thing I thought that James might have, and it’s very minute, it’s very small, and I’m not sure if that’s what Eric and Bruce were talking about, but James tended to be a little lazy every once in a while. That was his only downfall. It wasn’t even that much of a problem. It was just every once and a while he would get just a little bit lazy. I’m not sure if that’s what Eric and Bruce were talking about, but as far as his performance and his consistency, he was damn good. He was really good.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription