During the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Kurt Angle spoke about the high expectations that WWE superstars have, and what is expected from them when they reach main event level status. Highlights from the Olympic Hero’s thoughts can be found below.

How you have to be on every night and carry the company on your shoulders:

“Yeah, you have to be on every night. You’re gonna wrestle between 20 to 30 minutes, whether it’s a house show, TV, a pay-per-view, you’re gonna stay busy. And you’re carrying the company on your shoulders. So it’s a big responsibility, and you have to be ready for it.”

Once you reach that level you are expected to help draw crowds:

“There is a lot of pressure because you’re expected to draw now. You’re the one that’s selling the tickets. The main one that’s selling the tickets in the pay-per-view buys. So you know, you know that in your mind. And you have other talent that’s up there upper-tier talent, it also, you know, help sell tickets. But, you know, from a champion standpoint, that’s your job.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)