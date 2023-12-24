Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about AJ Styles’ recent WWE TV return and looking jacked with Randy Orton.

“These guys are looking really strong lately. I know they have a wellness policy, so I don’t know. I don’t think they are taking any type of steroids, but it just looks like, ‘Wow.’ Randy looked incredible. He’s got to weigh all of the two 275s that he claims he weighs. Now that that’s what they said is his listing. And if he is 275 men, he is jacked. I mean that that kid looked like I saw him in the background with AJ. There was a shot of him showing his side profile. And Randy was in the back with all these abs and just jacked. And I was like, wow, these two guys are like the poster boys for you do not take steroids. No, listen, I don’t think they are. They’re staying clean. He [AJ] never dieted before, so that could be the issue. I know that for sure. I also know that he would train weights, but he didn’t lift really heavy. So he could have changed his whole routine. And. Yeah, that could have helped him.”

Angle also talked about food fight segments in WWE.

“I didn’t get involved with much of the food fights. I wasn’t throwing food at people. It was like a staple in the company. They did it every freaking year, and they continue to do it to this day.”

