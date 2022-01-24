Kurt Angle talked during his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Why his match with Taz at Royal Rumble in 2000 only lasted 3 minutes:

“I know that Taz was a little bit concerned about his conditioning. He looked great. His physique was great, as good as it ever was, but he was a little bit concerned about his conditioning, and that’s why the match didn’t go very long.” Angle continued, “I would have loved to have wrestled Taz for 20 minutes, but like I said before, he was more concerned about his conditioning at this point in time. I think he took off a bunch of time. He got his body in shape, but his conditioning wasn’t up to par to where he wanted it to be to have that kind of a match, 20 minutes.”

Why the WWE altered his ring entrance music the first time:

“They didn’t want me to be the dorky heel anymore. They wanted me to have a little more edge to it. They wanted a little more hardcore music. I didn’t like it. I love my first entrance music. It fit me perfectly and it was very patriotic. The second one was patriotic too, but it was a little bit more hardcore, and they were just trying to change my character a little bit.”

